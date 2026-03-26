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Argentina's Energy Windfall: A $11 Billion Surplus Forecast

Argentina's energy trade surplus could reach $11 billion this year due to rising crude oil exports and high oil and gas prices. Initially projected between $9 billion and $10 billion, the forecast has improved amid geopolitical tensions and increasing export volumes, according to Tecpetrol's CEO, Ricardo Markous.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 26-03-2026 02:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 02:33 IST
Argentina's Energy Windfall: A $11 Billion Surplus Forecast
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Argentina is poised for a significant boost in its energy trade this year, with expectations of an $11 billion surplus, according to Tecpetrol's CEO, Ricardo Markous. This comes on the back of escalating oil and gas prices and a surge in crude oil exports.

Initially, analysts and companies had predicted a surplus ranging from $9 billion to $10 billion. However, geopolitical tensions involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran have led to a rise in price estimations, pushing Argentina's crude export forecasts to 450,000 barrels per day from the previous 350,000 barrels per day marker.

The increase in oil exports is expected to counterbalance the heightened costs associated with importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) this year, as stated by Markous during the CERAWeek energy conference held in Houston.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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