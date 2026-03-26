Argentina's Energy Windfall: A $11 Billion Surplus Forecast

Argentina is poised for a significant boost in its energy trade this year, with expectations of an $11 billion surplus, according to Tecpetrol's CEO, Ricardo Markous. This comes on the back of escalating oil and gas prices and a surge in crude oil exports.

Initially, analysts and companies had predicted a surplus ranging from $9 billion to $10 billion. However, geopolitical tensions involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran have led to a rise in price estimations, pushing Argentina's crude export forecasts to 450,000 barrels per day from the previous 350,000 barrels per day marker.

The increase in oil exports is expected to counterbalance the heightened costs associated with importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) this year, as stated by Markous during the CERAWeek energy conference held in Houston.

(With inputs from agencies.)