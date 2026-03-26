Diplomatic Dance: Western Allies Seek Cohesion Amid Global Turbulence

Foreign ministers from the world's leading Western democracies convene in France this week amidst significant global challenges, including conflicts in Iran and Ukraine, economic uncertainties, and unpredictability in U.S. foreign policy.

Representatives from the G7 countries— Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the U.S.—along with the EU, gather at the 12th-century Abbaye des Vaux-de-Cernay to discuss these critical issues.

As the geopolitical landscape becomes more volatile, the meeting seeks to address the absence of consensus, the impact of U.S. policy shifts, and strategies for supporting Ukraine while balancing global security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)