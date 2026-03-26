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Strait of Hormuz: A Global Economic Lifeline Under Threat

ADNOC's CEO, Sultan Al Jaber, addressed the implications of Iranian threats to restrict passage through the Strait of Hormuz, labeling it 'economic terrorism.' Such actions could have global repercussions, impacting fuel and commodity prices. Al Jaber emphasized that maintaining free passage is essential for global market stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 08:48 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 08:48 IST
Strait of Hormuz: A Global Economic Lifeline Under Threat
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ADNOC's CEO, Sultan Al Jaber, made a strong statement this week, condemning any attempts by Iran to obstruct passage through the Strait of Hormuz as 'economic terrorism.'

He highlighted that such actions have widespread repercussions, affecting prices at the gas pump, grocery stores, and pharmacies globally.

In his discussion with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Al Jaber asserted that ensuring free passage through the crucial strait remains the only sustainable solution to stabilize international markets.

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