In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Ukrainian drones have reportedly attacked the Kirishi oil refinery located in Russia's Leningrad region. Robert Brovdi, the commander of Ukrainian drone forces, confirmed the strike took place on Thursday.

According to military sources, the attack showcases Ukraine's growing capabilities in employing drone technology to target critical infrastructure miles inside Russian borders. The strategic use of drones has increasingly become a defining characteristic of the Ukrainian military's tactics.

This development is poised to further tension between the two nations, highlighting the evolving nature of modern warfare where technology plays a crucial role in territorial disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)