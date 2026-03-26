Drone Strike on Kirishi Oil Refinery: A New Front in the Conflict
Ukrainian drones targeted the Kirishi oil refinery in Russia's Leningrad region, as reported by Robert Brovdi, the commander of Ukrainian drone forces. This attack marks an escalation in the ongoing conflict, showcasing Ukraine's strategic use of drone technology to hit critical infrastructure within Russian territory.
In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Ukrainian drones have reportedly attacked the Kirishi oil refinery located in Russia's Leningrad region. Robert Brovdi, the commander of Ukrainian drone forces, confirmed the strike took place on Thursday.
According to military sources, the attack showcases Ukraine's growing capabilities in employing drone technology to target critical infrastructure miles inside Russian borders. The strategic use of drones has increasingly become a defining characteristic of the Ukrainian military's tactics.
This development is poised to further tension between the two nations, highlighting the evolving nature of modern warfare where technology plays a crucial role in territorial disputes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Surging Fertiliser Prices Challenge Ukraine's Corn Future
Pentagon Mulls Redirecting Ukraine-Bound Arms to Middle East Amid Iran Conflict
Zelenskiy's Donbas Cession Comment Sparks Russian Approval
Kremlin Counters Peace Claims in Ukraine
Russian-US Lawmakers Hold Crucial Dialogue Amid Strained Relations