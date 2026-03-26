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U.S. Eases Sanctions on Belarusian Potash Industry

The United States has eased sanctions on Belarus by allowing transactions with the state-run Belinvestbank and several potash companies. This move follows previous sanctions imposed due to Belarus' support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The relaxation aims to boost the European nation's fertilizer industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:13 IST
U.S. Eases Sanctions on Belarusian Potash Industry
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The United States eased sanctions against Belarus on Thursday, impacting major financial and industrial entities. As indicated by the U.S. Treasury Department, this includes a state-run investment bank and multiple potash companies.

A general license now authorizes transactions with Belinvestbank, alongside lifting restrictions on other Belarusian entities. Notably, the major potash producers like Belaruskali and the Belarusian Potash Company, as well as BPOC's subsidiary Agrorozkvit, have been removed from the sanctions list.

The sanctions were originally enacted in 2022 due to Belarus' support for Russia's incursion into Ukraine. This sanctions easing follows a similar decision in December, aimed at reviving Belarus's critical potash industry, a vital fertilizer resource globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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