Empowering Women in Fintech: GIFT City's New Accelerator Program

GIFT City has unveiled the 'Women in Fintech Accelerator' initiative under its International Fintech Innovation Hub to enhance the involvement of women-led startups in India's financial services sector. This strategic move is designed to help these ventures better access institutional capital and expand their operations.

The program addresses key challenges, including limited investor networks and fundraising preparedness, while dismantling traditional structural barriers. Over the years, GIFT City has supported fintech innovation, backing 37 startups across various segments such as digital banking, regtech, and insurtech, thus fostering a pipeline of high-growth ventures.

With an initial in-person immersion phase at GIFT City followed by virtual sessions, the accelerator offers mentorship, investor matchmaking, and direct interactions with capital providers. This initiative aims to create a more diverse and robust fintech ecosystem, reinforcing GIFT City's position as a global fintech hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)