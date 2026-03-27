Spain Gears Up for World Cup with Friendly Against Peru

Spain is set to face Peru in what will be their final warm-up match ahead of the World Cup in Mexico. The Royal Spanish Football Federation announced this fixture scheduled for June 8 in Puebla.

This match marks the end of Spain's preparations before they take on Cape Verde in their World Cup opener in Atlanta. The team will also play against Serbia and Egypt, filling the gap left by the cancellation of the 'Finalissima' against Argentina due to global tensions involving Iran.

The World Cup, co-hosted by Mexico, the United States, and Canada, will kick off on June 11, promising a thrilling showcase of international football prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)