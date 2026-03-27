Luxury Brands Eye India's Retail Expansion

India's burgeoning economy is enticing luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Chanel. However, expansion faces challenges due to limited high-quality retail spaces. India's luxury market, estimated at $12.1 billion, is a minuscule fraction compared to China's, yet holds immense potential due to an increasingly affluent population.

Currently, only a few luxury malls exist, escalating competition for space among top brands. Future projects, like the Emporio's expansion, aim to address this shortage, promising new opportunities in cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad, integral to India's retail landscape, but these developments may take years before completion.

This scenario creates a paradox for developers and brands. Without secure space, brands hesitate to commit, impacting funding acquisition. Additionally, high import duties divert Indian shoppers overseas. Despite hurdles, brands remain keen, recognizing India's growing consumer base and long-term market potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)