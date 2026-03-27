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Kazakhstan's Oil Exports Unscathed by Ust-Luga Attack

Kazakhstan's energy ministry reported that its oil exports remained unaffected by a recent attack on Russia's Ust-Luga Baltic port. The port, a significant export terminal, has three processing units capable of refining 3 million tons of gas condensate annually. The ministry continues to monitor the situation closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:55 IST
Kazakhstan's Oil Exports Unscathed by Ust-Luga Attack

Kazakhstan's energy ministry announced on Friday that the recent attack on Russia's Ust-Luga Baltic port has not disrupted its oil exports. According to the ministry, operations are proceeding as usual, although they are vigilant in monitoring developments.

The Ust-Luga complex, an essential component of Russia's oil export infrastructure, includes three processing units. Each unit has the capacity to refine 3 million tons of stable gas condensate each year.

These facilities produce a variety of products, including light and heavy naphtha, jet fuel, ship fuel oil, and gasoil. Despite the attack, Kazakhstan's oil flow remains unaffected, preserving its economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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