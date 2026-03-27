Kazakhstan's Oil Exports Remain Unaffected Despite Ust-Luga Port Attack

Kazakhstan's energy ministry reported that oil exports remain unaffected following an attack on Russia's Ust-Luga port. The country's exports continue to operate as usual, bypassing any disruptions caused by the incident.

The ministry assures ongoing monitoring of the situation. Ust-Luga's units, capable of refining significant quantities of fuel, were not reported to impede Kazakhstan's exports.

The attack highlights Kazakhstan's dependency on Russian ports, particularly when the Caspian Pipeline Consortium encounters issues. Recent incidents have led to rerouting some shipments via alternative pathways.

(With inputs from agencies.)