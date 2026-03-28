Global Markets Tumble Amid Middle East Conflict Concerns

On Friday, global stock markets took a hit and oil prices soared due to persisting Middle East tensions affecting consumer and business confidence. The ongoing conflict, centered around the crucial Strait of Hormuz, continues to disrupt global oil supply, causing widespread inflation concerns.

Amidst this backdrop, Wall Street indices such as the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite reported losses, driven by failing consumer, financial, and tech shares. Specifically, the Nasdaq Composite found itself in correction territory, highlighting a sharp downturn from its previous highs in late October.

Increased oil prices are now feeding into general inflation expectations, forcing central banks to possibly consider hikes in interest rates. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield saw a slight increase, underscoring financial markets' sensitivity to geopolitical developments in the Gulf.

(With inputs from agencies.)