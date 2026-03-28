Washington's High-Stakes Operation: The Countdown Against Iran
The U.S., led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is keen to conclude its military operation against Iran within weeks without deploying ground troops. Despite claims of diplomatic progress, military strikes continue, raising global tensions and disrupting energy supplies. This volatile situation impacts global markets significantly.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Friday that the U.S. expects its current military operation against Iran to wrap up within weeks, not months. Speaking from France after a G7 meeting, Rubio emphasized that the U.S. could meet its objectives without resorting to ground combat.
Despite ongoing military engagements, President Trump has highlighted diplomatic negotiations, although Tehran contests the existence of such talks. Meanwhile, new conflicts have emerged, exacerbating global energy disruptions and driving up oil prices.
The geopolitical turmoil is rattling international markets, with steep fuel price surges in the U.S., further complicating the global economic landscape amid rising inflation fears.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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