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Global Unrest Sends Stock Markets into Turmoil

Global stock markets saw significant declines while oil prices rose, triggered by ongoing Middle East conflict situations. Economic fears are growing as consumer and business confidence weaken. President Trump's statements have had little impact, with financial consequences echoed across various sectors, pointing towards prolonged inflation and growth challenges globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 02:41 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 02:41 IST
Global Unrest Sends Stock Markets into Turmoil
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Global stock markets experienced sharp declines and oil prices surged on Friday due to the unyielding Middle East conflict, which is eroding consumer and business confidence worldwide. The situation in the Gulf is taking precedence over U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks during negotiations, as attacks and blockages at the Strait of Hormuz persist.

Key U.S. indexes, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite, posted losses, marking their fifth consecutive week of decline. Analysts emphasize the necessity for concrete progress in negotiations, as the global oil supply disruption is anticipated to intensify inflationary pressures and impede economic growth.

Prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues to elevate uncertainty around oil prices, influencing inflationary expectations. Rising costs across sectors such as food and transportation are weighing heavily on consumer sentiment, reflecting in dips like the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index hitting a three-month low. Bond yields climbed as central banks contemplate interest rate hikes to preempt inflationary shocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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