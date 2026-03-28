Ballistic Missile Interception Sparks Fires in Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi, debris resulting from the interception of a ballistic missile on Saturday led to two fires and left five people injured, according to the emirate's media office.

The fires broke out near Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), a significant part of the AD Ports Group's network of economic cities and free zones, as authorities worked to manage the situation.

As emergency teams responded to the incident, the exact cause and extent of the damage from the missile interception debris are under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)