Left Menu

Ballistic Missile Interception Sparks Fires in Abu Dhabi

Five people sustained injuries and two fires erupted in Abu Dhabi after debris from a ballistic missile interception fell. The incident occurred near Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), part of the AD Ports Group's network of economic cities and free zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 10:05 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 10:05 IST
Ballistic Missile Interception Sparks Fires in Abu Dhabi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Abu Dhabi, debris resulting from the interception of a ballistic missile on Saturday led to two fires and left five people injured, according to the emirate's media office.

The fires broke out near Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), a significant part of the AD Ports Group's network of economic cities and free zones, as authorities worked to manage the situation.

As emergency teams responded to the incident, the exact cause and extent of the damage from the missile interception debris are under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Striving for Safer Motherhood: The Global Challenge of Maternal Mortality

Striving for Safer Motherhood: The Global Challenge of Maternal Mortality

 India
2
Middle East Tensions: U.S. and Israel Drive Conflict's Escalation

Middle East Tensions: U.S. and Israel Drive Conflict's Escalation

 Global
3
Unveiling Jewar's Transformational Gateway: A New Dawn at Noida International Airport

Unveiling Jewar's Transformational Gateway: A New Dawn at Noida Internationa...

 India
4
Global Artificial Intelligence Confluence 2026 Unites Minds for Innovation

Global Artificial Intelligence Confluence 2026 Unites Minds for Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026