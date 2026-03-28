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IBEX India 2026: Pioneering the Digital Future of BFSI

IBEX India 2026 serves as an essential platform for banking and financial technology. Scheduled for April 2026 in Mumbai, it combines an exhibition with a leadership conference, exploring innovations and strategic partnerships shaping the BFSI sector. The event also features the BFSI Tech Awards, honoring advances in banking technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:26 IST
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IBEX India 2026 is set to transform India's banking and financial landscape through its 13th edition, scheduled from April 7–8, 2026, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. This leading event focuses on digitalisation and innovation within the BFSI sector, acting as a hub where technology providers, financial institutions, and regulators convene.

The event distinguishes itself with a dual-track platform that integrates a lively trade exhibition with a high-level conference. The exhibition will showcase groundbreaking technologies over an area exceeding 3000 square meters, covering cybersecurity, AI-driven solutions, IT services, KYC systems, and payment innovations. Simultaneously, the leadership conference will delve into topics like digital transformation and the role of AI in modern banking.

A highlight of IBEX India 2026 will be the 3rd BFSI Tech Awards, recognizing excellence in technological innovation within banking, finance, and insurance. As the BFSI sector advances at a remarkable pace, this event offers a unique perspective on the future, inviting leaders and innovators to collaborate and drive the industry's evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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