Adani Delivers 'Prahar' LMGs: A New Era in Indian Defence Firepower
The Indian Army has received its first batch of 'Prahar' light machine guns from Adani Defence and Aerospace, boosting its firepower. Manufactured under the 'Make in India' initiative, these LMGs, with a range of 1,000 m, promise enhanced operational capabilities, reflecting India's push towards defence self-reliance.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Army's firepower is set to receive a significant boost as Adani Defence and Aerospace delivered the first batch of 2,000 'Prahar' light machine guns (LMGs) manufactured under the 'Make in India' initiative. The handover ceremony took place at the company's Gwalior facility on Saturday.
This 7.62 mm-calibre weapon sports a barrel length of 508 mm and weighs 8 kg, with an effective range of 1,000 meters. These new armaments are crucial for maintaining India's robust defence posture, especially along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LoC).
Key dignitaries, including A Anbarasu from the Ministry of Defence and Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace, attended the event. They commended the accelerated delivery and reaffirmed their commitment to India's goal of achieving defence self-reliance.
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- Adani
- India
- prahar
- LMG
- defence
- firepower
- army
- Gwalior
- Make in India
- manufacturing
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