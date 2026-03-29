Jio Financial Services Eyes for Insurance Expansion in 2026
Jio Financial Services aims to launch general and life insurance businesses by 2026, awaiting regulatory consent. It will partner with Allianz for these ventures, while focusing on secured lending. No immediate plans for unsecured lending as JFS aims to boost profitability and develop its financial offerings strategically.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Jio Financial Services (JFS) plans to venture into the general and life insurance sectors by 2026, contingent on regulatory approvals, according to Hitesh Sethia, CEO and Managing Director.
The company is already active in lending, asset management, and reinsurance, often through strategic partnerships. Currently, it's evaluating secured lending options for prime customers, avoiding unsecured lending due to higher non-performing loans.
JFS has recently expanded its offerings on the Jiofinance App, with increased user engagement achieved through hyper-personalized and conversational interfaces.