Jio Financial Services Eyes for Insurance Expansion in 2026

Jio Financial Services (JFS) plans to venture into the general and life insurance sectors by 2026, contingent on regulatory approvals, according to Hitesh Sethia, CEO and Managing Director.

The company is already active in lending, asset management, and reinsurance, often through strategic partnerships. Currently, it's evaluating secured lending options for prime customers, avoiding unsecured lending due to higher non-performing loans.

JFS has recently expanded its offerings on the Jiofinance App, with increased user engagement achieved through hyper-personalized and conversational interfaces.