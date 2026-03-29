A Nation on the Move: Celebrating Yuva Bharat Run and Fit India Sundays

In an inspiring display of national unity and health advocacy, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy took part in the 'Yuva Bharat Run' in Hyderabad. The event, aimed at promoting fitness among youth, coincided with initiatives like 'Khelo India' and 'Fit India.' Naidu stressed the significance of health as wealth, urging the youth to focus on maintaining their well-being.

Naidu emphasized integrating exercise and yoga into daily routines, advocating for the avoidance of junk food and the inclusion of traditional millets in diets. Furthermore, he appealed to young individuals to steer clear of social evils and narcotics, highlighting the importance of a healthy society.

Additionally, the 65th edition of Fit India Sundays witnessed nationwide participation, celebrated in more than 5000 locations. This event united people from varied backgrounds, from Kokrajhar in Odisha to Allepey in Kerala, showcasing the power of collective movement. Bihar's Sports Minister, Shreyashi Singh, exemplified leadership by joining the cycling event in Patna.

(With inputs from agencies.)