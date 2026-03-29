PM Modi Shines Spotlight on Ladakh's Hemis Monastery in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Stanzin Mingur of the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies in Ladakh expressed joy after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the esteemed Hemis Monastery during his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address. Mingur emphasized the pride felt as PM Modi recognized the monastery's contribution, coinciding with the launch of the Gyan Bharatam program, which aims to gather and preserve valuable manuscripts.

In his address, PM Modi praised India's rich cultural heritage, crediting the strength of the nation to its people. He introduced the Gyan Bharatam Survey, an initiative inviting public interaction to safeguard manuscripts across India. The Gyan Bharatam App facilitates citizen contributions, allowing users to submit images and information about manuscripts for verification and preservation.

Highlighting examples of participation, Modi noted submissions from Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan, which include diverse scripts and materials. Hemis Monastery also contributed Tibetan manuscripts, showcasing the importance of collective cultural preservation. Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' continues to connect with citizens nationwide, focusing on societal issues and enhancing cultural awareness.