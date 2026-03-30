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Global Trade Stumbles at WTO Talks

World Trade Organization talks in Cameroon have ended without reaching a collective decision, marking a significant setback for global trade. Peter Kyle, Britain's business and trade secretary, expressed disappointment, underscoring the UK's efforts to bring necessary changes to the WTO framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yaounde | Updated: 30-03-2026 07:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 07:25 IST
Global Trade Stumbles at WTO Talks
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  • Country:
  • Cameroon

The World Trade Organization's recent discussions in Cameroon culminated in a stalemate, lacking a unified resolution and stalling progress in global trade negotiations.

Peter Kyle, Britain's business and trade secretary, labeled the outcome as 'a major setback for global trade,' highlighting the missed opportunity to advance crucial changes within the WTO.

Despite significant efforts by the UK to facilitate pivotal reforms, the deadlock reflects ongoing challenges in reaching consensus among member countries on trade issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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