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Australia's Strategic Move to Curb Fuel Costs Amid War

In response to soaring fuel costs due to the Iran war, Australia plans to halve fuel excise taxes for three months. This, along with removing the heavy road user charge, is part of the government's efforts to ease household financial pressures. Measures are estimated to cost A$2.55 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 09:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 09:12 IST
Australia's Strategic Move to Curb Fuel Costs Amid War
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that the government will halve the excise on fuel and diesel and lift the heavy road user charge for three months. This measure aims to alleviate financial strain on households as fuel costs surge due to geopolitical tensions with Iran.

The initiative, expected to cost the government around A$2.55 billion, was outlined in a joint press conference with Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Energy Minister Chris Bowen. This comes as Brent oil prices have dramatically increased, compounding global supply chain issues.

Australia's comprehensive fuel security plan now moves to level two, focusing on maintaining national movement. The plan also involves coordination with state governments to ensure supply to critical regional areas. The strategy includes bolstering fuel reserves and easing import restrictions amid ongoing conflict-induced uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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