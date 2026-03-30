Australia's Strategic Move to Curb Fuel Costs Amid War

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that the government will halve the excise on fuel and diesel and lift the heavy road user charge for three months. This measure aims to alleviate financial strain on households as fuel costs surge due to geopolitical tensions with Iran.

The initiative, expected to cost the government around A$2.55 billion, was outlined in a joint press conference with Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Energy Minister Chris Bowen. This comes as Brent oil prices have dramatically increased, compounding global supply chain issues.

Australia's comprehensive fuel security plan now moves to level two, focusing on maintaining national movement. The plan also involves coordination with state governments to ensure supply to critical regional areas. The strategy includes bolstering fuel reserves and easing import restrictions amid ongoing conflict-induced uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)