Missile Debris Hits Israeli Chemical Plant: Production Disrupted
Israeli pesticide maker ADAMA reported damage to its Ne'ot Hovav chemicals plant from missile debris caused by an intercepted Iranian attack. The plant, part of the Syngenta Group, suffered equipment damage but no injuries. Efforts are ongoing to restore normal operations and assess financial impact.
- Country:
- Israel
In a critical incident, Israeli pesticide manufacturer ADAMA has reported that debris from an intercepted Iranian missile attack caused significant damage to its chemicals plant in Ne'ot Hovav, southern Israel.
The attack took place on Sunday, affecting a finished goods warehouse, production equipment, and systems. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported as a result of the attack.
ADAMA, part of the Chinese-owned Syngenta Group, has temporarily closed the plant, while efforts are underway to safely resume operations. The company is currently assessing the operational and financial impact, as well as the timeline for the plant's full recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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