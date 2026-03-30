Mustard Bounty: India’s Rapeseed Revolution

The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) has announced that rapeseed-mustard production in India is expected to rise to 119.4 lakh tonnes in the upcoming 2025-26 rabi season. This marks an increase from 115.2 lakh tonnes last year, based on comprehensive field surveys and remote sensing across major mustard districts.

President of SEA, Sanjeev Asthana, noted that the area under rapeseed-mustard cultivation has expanded to 93.91 lakh hectares, up from 92.15 lakh hectares in 2024-25. Average yield is also set to improve from 1,250 kg to 1,271 kg per hectare, due to improved farming techniques and favorable climate conditions.

Rajasthan is poised to lead production with 53.9 lakh tonnes, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, at 18.1 and 13.9 lakh tonnes respectively. These projected increases will enhance domestic edible oil supplies and lessen import dependency. A final validation of these estimates will occur in April-May.