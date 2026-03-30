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U.S. Aims to Maintain Stability in Global Oil Trade

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that the global oil market remains stable, with increased marine traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. He reassured that the U.S. intends to ensure freedom of navigation, backed by possible U.S. or multinational escorts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:14 IST
U.S. Aims to Maintain Stability in Global Oil Trade
Scott Bessent
  • Country:
  • United States

In an address on Monday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted the current stability of the global oil market, pointing to increased vessel movement through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Bessent remarked that the U.S. government is committed to ensuring the continued freedom of navigation in this crucial maritime passageway. He underscored that this may involve the presence of U.S. or multinational ship escorts.

His statements come amid ongoing discussions about energy security and maintaining uninterrupted oil supply lines worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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