RBI Penalizes Airtel Payments Bank for Financial Disclosure Lapses
The Reserve Bank of India imposed a Rs 31.8 lakh penalty on Airtel Payments Bank due to non-compliance with disclosure provisions in financial statements after a supervisory inspection. The penalty relates to undisclosed complaints in its financial statements for 2024-25, highlighting regulatory compliance deficiencies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:41 IST
- Country:
- India
On Monday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a Rs 31.8 lakh penalty on Airtel Payments Bank, citing non-compliance with financial disclosure norms.
After a statutory inspection, the RBI discovered lapses in how Airtel Payments Bank reported certain complaints in their financial statements dated March 31, 2025.
The action underscores the regulator's emphasis on adherence to financial disclosure norms, though it does not affect the validity of any transactions between the bank and its customers.
(With inputs from agencies.)