RBI Penalizes Airtel Payments Bank for Financial Disclosure Lapses

On Monday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a Rs 31.8 lakh penalty on Airtel Payments Bank, citing non-compliance with financial disclosure norms.

After a statutory inspection, the RBI discovered lapses in how Airtel Payments Bank reported certain complaints in their financial statements dated March 31, 2025.

The action underscores the regulator's emphasis on adherence to financial disclosure norms, though it does not affect the validity of any transactions between the bank and its customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)