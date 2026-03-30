Missile Strike on Haifa: A Close Call for Israeli Oil Refineries

In a developing story from Israel, Oil Refineries (ORL.TA) confirmed a missile hit on a distillates tank located in Haifa. The company reported no material damage to the facility.

Fortunately, there were no casualties reported, easing immediate safety concerns for both workers and residents nearby.

The incident underscores ongoing regional tensions and highlights the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to such attacks. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to ensure the security of essential assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)