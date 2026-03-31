Alarming Rise in Women's Safety Concerns Amidst Political Backlash

A tragic incident has unfolded in Odisha where a 17-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh, escaping sexual abuse at home, allegedly fell victim to a horrific crime. Police reports indicate the girl was drugged and raped by two men in Berhampur city, a case revealing serious concerns over women's safety in the region.

The Odisha Police arrested two adults, aged 23 and 19, while a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody. The girl fled from Kadapa district after enduring abuse by her stepfather, reaching Berhampur in an attempt to escape her plight. Sadly, her search for refuge ended in further victimization.

The political fallout has been intense, with the BJD criticizing the BJP government for rising crime rates against women. During a press conference, BJD general secretary Sumitra Jena highlighted that Odisha now leads the nation in such crimes. This alarming trend has intensified the scrutiny on the state's governance and policies regarding women's security.

(With inputs from agencies.)