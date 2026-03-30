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India's Green Ammonia Revolution Amid Global Crisis

Five companies, including Acme Cleantec and NTPC Renewable Energy, inked a decade-long deal to supply 6.7 lakh tonnes of green ammonia to fertiliser firms. This move, amid the West Asia crisis, aims to reduce India's dependency on energy imports and strengthen its energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:28 IST
India's Green Ammonia Revolution Amid Global Crisis
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In a landmark environmental initiative, five companies, including Acme Cleantec and NTPC Renewable Energy, signed a 10-year agreement to provide 6.7 lakh tonnes of green ammonia to major fertiliser firms like IFFCO and Coromandel International.

This critical development comes at a time when energy imports are being disrupted by the West Asia crisis, highlighting the urgency for energy independence. Acme Cleantec established strategic agreements with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply a significant capacity of 3,70,000 tonnes annually. This agreement alone encompasses substantial allocations to multiple plants across India, ensuring competitive green ammonia pricing.

Reflecting on the agreement's broader impact, New & Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi emphasized the critical importance of this energy alternative in boosting India's self-reliance. Additionally, the National Green Hydrogen Mission targets the increased integration of green hydrogen, promising a sustainable transformation in the country's energy landscape.

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