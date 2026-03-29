Fuel Panic: Urgency for Renewable Energy Self-Reliance

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), affiliated with the RSS, raised an alert over widespread 'panic buying' of fuel amidst the continuing conflict in West Asia, calling for an end to hoarding behaviors which create 'artificial shortages'.

In their statement, SJM national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan explained the rapid increase in demand for LPG and petrol stems from unnecessary panic, despite steady fuel supplies. He clarified that average LPG bookings have escalated from 5.5-6 million to 7.5-8.8 million daily. Adequate stock levels, maintained due to government diplomacy, shouldn't be compromised by baseless anxieties.

Underlining the conflict's impact on essential commodities and warning against exploitation through hoarding, SJM advised citizens to rely only on verified information regarding fuel supplies. Mahajan emphasized collaboration between the government, industry, and public to elevate self-reliance in renewable energy, as such independence is crucial to mitigate risks of global economic disruptions.