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Fed's Powell Stresses Stability Amid Energy Shock

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that longer-term inflation expectations are stable, despite current energy disruptions. He stated that no immediate decision is necessary regarding recent economic disturbances and that the Fed remains watchful of price pressures resulting from the prolonged energy shock associated with the Iran war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:30 IST
Fed's Powell Stresses Stability Amid Energy Shock
Jerome Powell

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured financial audiences on Monday that long-term inflation expectations remain stable, despite ongoing energy market challenges. His remarks came during a speech at Harvard University, where he addressed concerns related to the Iran war's impact on the global economy.

Powell noted that inflation expectations seem well anchored beyond the short term, suggesting that the central bank does not yet need to take immediate action. This stance reflects confidence in the economy's resilience amidst turbulent energy sector conditions.

Highlighting the need for vigilance, Powell said the Federal Reserve will closely monitor how these external shocks influence price levels, particularly as inflation continues to hover above the 2% benchmark for an extended period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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