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Oil Prices Surge Amidst Middle East Conflict, Impacting Global Markets

US stocks are fluctuating as oil prices rise due to uncertainties over the Middle East conflict. The S&P 500 and Dow saw slight increases while the Nasdaq fell. Concerns over inflation and oil supply have investors cautious. President Trump's statements remain mixed, affecting market stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:15 IST
Oil Prices Surge Amidst Middle East Conflict, Impacting Global Markets
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Global stock markets are experiencing turbulence as escalating oil prices fuelled by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East bring uncertainty to investors. On Monday, the S&P 500 inched up by 0.2% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% or 290 points by midday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq experienced a slight dip of 0.1%.

Concerns about the disruption of oil and natural gas supply chains continue to weigh heavily on the market, with rising inflation a central worry. President Donald Trump's recent statement on social media claimed progress towards finding a resolution with Iran, but also included threats of further conflict, leaving investors on edge.

The Federal Reserve's potential rate hikes to combat persistent inflation add further uncertainty. With Treasury yields inching lower, sectors like real estate are seeing some relief, but globally, markets remain volatile with mixed results in Europe and significant drops in Asian markets such as Tokyo and Seoul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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