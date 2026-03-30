Mexico Defends Right to Fuel Trade with Cuba
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum affirmed the nation's right to send fuel to Cuba, for humanitarian or commercial purposes. This statement follows U.S. President Trump's softened stance on oil shipments to Cuba and inquiries from Cuban private firms to Pemex, Mexico's state-owned energy company.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:28 IST
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum declared on Monday that the country holds the sovereign right to dispatch fuel to Cuba. This, as she emphasized, applies for reasons ranging from humanitarian aid to commercial ventures.
Her comments coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump's recent softening stance on restricting oil shipments to the island, and as a Russian oil tanker neared Havana.
Despite not specifying a timeline for potential oil shipments, Sheinbaum noted that private Cuban businesses, including hotels, have expressed interest in procuring oil from Pemex, the Mexican state-owned entity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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