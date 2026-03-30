Mexico Defends Right to Fuel Trade with Cuba

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum declared on Monday that the country holds the sovereign right to dispatch fuel to Cuba. This, as she emphasized, applies for reasons ranging from humanitarian aid to commercial ventures.

Her comments coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump's recent softening stance on restricting oil shipments to the island, and as a Russian oil tanker neared Havana.

Despite not specifying a timeline for potential oil shipments, Sheinbaum noted that private Cuban businesses, including hotels, have expressed interest in procuring oil from Pemex, the Mexican state-owned entity.

(With inputs from agencies.)