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PM Modi to Inaugurate Key Projects in Gujarat on Mahavir Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat to inaugurate the Samrat Samprati Museum and the Kaynes Semicon Plant. He will also unveil development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore across sectors such as infrastructure, health, and rural development to strengthen India's growth and connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:13 IST
PM Modi to Inaugurate Key Projects in Gujarat on Mahavir Jayanti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant trip to Gujarat, where he will inaugurate the Samrat Samprati Museum in Gandhinagar, in celebration of Mahavir Jayanti. The museum, located at Koba Tirth, pays homage to Jain traditions and showcases ancient Jain relics and artifacts within its seven unique wings.

During his visit, PM Modi will also launch the Kaynes Semicon Plant at Sanand, Ahmedabad, marking a major advancement in India's semiconductor sector. The facility's commercial production of Intelligent Power Modules aims to bolster India's self-reliance in high-technology manufacturing and strengthen its semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.

The Prime Minister will unveil projects totaling over Rs 20,000 crore, encompassing improvements to road, rail, and urban infrastructure, as well as initiatives in health and tourism. These projects are expected to enhance connectivity, support industrial growth, and improve socio-economic conditions across Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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