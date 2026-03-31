Market Turmoil: Mixed Signals from the Middle East and Wall Street

On Monday, major U.S. stock indexes largely declined after President Donald Trump's stern warning to Tehran exacerbated tensions in the Middle East, leading to investor uncertainty. Trump's mixed messages about serious discussions with Iran stirred optimism, but his threats about the Strait of Hormuz and possible U.S. attacks increased fears.

The ongoing conflict, worsened by Yemen's Houthi militia joining, drove oil prices higher and amplified inflation concerns. Rick Meckler from Cherry Lane Investments commented on the administration's inconsistent messages impacting market sentiments. Investors remain cautious, seeking stability amidst market corrections, with key indexes such as the Dow, Nasdaq, and Russell 2000 confirming correction status.

Despite opening higher, all three major indexes faced declines, with tech stocks being the largest weight on the S&P 500. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments provided slight investor reassurance, noting stable long-term inflation expectations despite current energy complications. Financial stocks rose, aided by new Department of Labor guidelines on 401(k) plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)