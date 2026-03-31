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High Seas Tensions: Tanker Fire Amid Projectiles Near Strait of Hormuz

A tanker ship caught fire near the Strait of Hormuz after being hit by an unknown projectile. The incident, reported by UK Maritime Trade Operations, adds to the series of attacks on vessels in the region. While the crew was unharmed, it highlights ongoing maritime tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 04:15 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 04:15 IST
High Seas Tensions: Tanker Fire Amid Projectiles Near Strait of Hormuz

A tanker ship caught fire near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz following a strike by an unidentified projectile, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on Monday.

Located 31 nautical miles northwest of Dubai, the tanker was struck on its starboard side. Fortunately, the crew remained safe, and no environmental damage was reported. UKMTO noted that maritime vessels have increasingly come under attack in the region since the U.S. and Israel targeted Iran in late February.

In a related incident, a Greek-owned container ship narrowly avoided a disaster off the coast of Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura. The vessel's crew reported two projectiles hitting the water nearby, adding to the tensions in the Gulf region with no group yet claiming responsibility for the attacks.

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