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Himachal & Uttarakhand: Modi's Financial Boost Ignites Development Drive

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur thanked PM Modi for Rs 3,920 crore aid under the 'Pride of Hills' scheme, boosting state's infrastructure. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also commended Modi for supporting development projects, highlighting enhanced sports facilities to empower youth talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:30 IST
Himachal & Uttarakhand: Modi's Financial Boost Ignites Development Drive
Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Himachal Pradesh received a significant boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval of Rs 3,920 crore under the 'Pride of Hills' scheme. Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed his heartfelt gratitude, seeing this as a pivotal move towards the state's infrastructural development and capital expenditure enhancement.

The allocation comes as part of the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI). Thakur called on the state government to judiciously utilize the funds for designated projects, maximizing the benefits intended by this financial aid. Thakur recently met with the Prime Minister to discuss the state's pressing financial and developmental issues.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand also welcomed financial aid with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appreciating Modi's continuous support. Dhami detailed the state's investment in sports infrastructure, noting the construction of 102 mini stadiums and 157 playgrounds. Such efforts aim to foster youth talent, enhancing Uttarakhand's presence in national and international sports arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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