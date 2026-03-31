Left Menu

China and Hong Kong Stocks Hit by Market Caution Amid Middle East Tensions

China and Hong Kong stocks continued their downward trend in April 2024, facing significant monthly losses. Despite positive manufacturing data, concerns over Middle East tensions and a potential global slowdown weighed heavily on investor sentiment. Both the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng Index saw their largest monthly declines since January 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:31 IST
China and Hong Kong Stocks Hit by Market Caution Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China and Hong Kong stocks faced a grim trading session on Tuesday as they continued to suffer their biggest monthly losses since early 2024. Investor caution prevailed despite data showing a positive uptick in China's manufacturing activity.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.38%, and the blue-chip CSI300 Index dipped by 0.58% by midday. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index decreased by 0.51%, with both indexes bracing for their largest drop since January.

The decline can be attributed to fears of a global economic slowdown and potential supply chain disruptions arising from Middle East tensions, overshadowing encouraging domestic economic figures. Furthermore, energy and semiconductor stocks, alongside technology shares, led the downturn in mainland markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eight women killed in stampede at temple in Bihar's Nalanda district: Officials.

Eight women killed in stampede at temple in Bihar's Nalanda district: Offici...

 India
2
Air Activity Alert Above Estonia Sparks Concerns

Air Activity Alert Above Estonia Sparks Concerns

 Denmark
3

New Income Tax Law Overhaul: Key Changes Ahead in 2026

 India
4
Timor-Leste's Leap in Medical Education: New MBBS Building Unveiled

Timor-Leste's Leap in Medical Education: New MBBS Building Unveiled

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026