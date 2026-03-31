Finolex Industries: 45 Years of Quality and Growth

Finolex Industries Limited, founded in 1981 by the late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria, marks its 45th anniversary, underscoring its status as the only backward-integrated PVC pipes and fittings manufacturer in India. With revenues exceeding Rs. 4,000 crore, the company continues to show resilience and a commitment to quality.

Finolex's efficient manufacturing ecosystem, initiated with a backward integration PVC resin plant in 1994, ensures superior quality control. The company's evolution into a diversified portfolio includes its enduring ties to the agricultural sector while also focusing on plumbing and sanitation segments.

Beyond business growth, Finolex actively contributes to social welfare through the Mukul Madhav Foundation, its CSR partner, focusing on education, healthcare, and community development, thus bridging business success with impactful social responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)