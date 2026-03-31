Left Menu

Finolex Industries: 45 Years of Quality and Growth

Finolex Industries Limited celebrates 45 years as a leader in PVC pipes and fittings manufacturing in India, leveraging backward integration and a robust distribution network. The company's commitment to quality and its impactful CSR initiatives through the Mukul Madhav Foundation have played a significant role in its sustained growth and reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:33 IST
Finolex Industries: 45 Years of Quality and Growth
  • Country:
  • India

Finolex Industries Limited, founded in 1981 by the late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria, marks its 45th anniversary, underscoring its status as the only backward-integrated PVC pipes and fittings manufacturer in India. With revenues exceeding Rs. 4,000 crore, the company continues to show resilience and a commitment to quality.

Finolex's efficient manufacturing ecosystem, initiated with a backward integration PVC resin plant in 1994, ensures superior quality control. The company's evolution into a diversified portfolio includes its enduring ties to the agricultural sector while also focusing on plumbing and sanitation segments.

Beyond business growth, Finolex actively contributes to social welfare through the Mukul Madhav Foundation, its CSR partner, focusing on education, healthcare, and community development, thus bridging business success with impactful social responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Timor-Leste's Leap in Medical Education: New MBBS Building Unveiled

Timor-Leste's Leap in Medical Education: New MBBS Building Unveiled

 United States
2
Australia's LNG Windfall Tax: A Detrimental Move or Necessary Measure?

Australia's LNG Windfall Tax: A Detrimental Move or Necessary Measure?

 Global
3
Vingroup Shifts Energy Strategy Amid Global LNG Price Surge

Vingroup Shifts Energy Strategy Amid Global LNG Price Surge

 Global
4
PM Modi wants LDF to win the Assembly elections in Kerala: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi in Kannur rally.

PM Modi wants LDF to win the Assembly elections in Kerala: Cong leader Rahul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026