Stock Futures Rise Amid Middle East De-escalation Hopes

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday following a report suggesting a potential easing of tensions in the Middle East, with significant implications for global markets. This development comes as the S&P 500 and the Dow faced their most substantial monthly declines in years.

A report from The Wall Street Journal highlighted President Donald Trump's willingness to end the military involvement against Iran, despite continued disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. This update provided some relief to investors amidst a volatile month marked by significant market falls.

Oil prices experienced volatility but seemed poised for a record monthly gain. Market watchers are closely monitoring Federal Reserve comments and labor market data to assess the broader economic impact of current geopolitical tensions.