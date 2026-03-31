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India Accelerates Piped Natural Gas Expansion Amid Supply Disruptions

India expanded its piped natural gas network by adding over 3.1 lakh connections in March amid supply disruptions from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The government is promoting PNG due to its convenience amid LPG supply challenges, prioritizing households and commercial establishments for new connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:19 IST
India Accelerates Piped Natural Gas Expansion Amid Supply Disruptions
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  • India

In a robust move to counteract supply disruptions caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, India added over 310,000 new piped natural gas (PNG) connections in March. This effort is part of the government's broader initiative to expand cleaner fuel networks during challenging times.

With the ongoing war in West Asia severely impacting cooking gas LPG supplies, the Indian government is advocating for the increased use of PNG, which offers the convenience of direct pipeline delivery to households. Priority has been given to domestic, commercial, and institutional connections as part of a national expansion drive.

The oil ministry has confirmed that, in addition to new connections, steps are being taken to ensure stable fuel supplies. While refineries maintain adequate inventories, excise duties on petrol and diesel have been slashed to boost domestic fuel availability. Citizens are urged to avoid panic buying as the government continues to stabilize the energy sector's needs.

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