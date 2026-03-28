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Gujarat Accelerates Piped Natural Gas Expansion

Gujarat is set to deliver over 50,000 new PNG connections across the state in 10 days, following PM Modi's call to expand PNG. Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi revealed plans after a meeting with CM Bhupendra Patel. The state aims to maintain essential supplies and tackle black marketing vigorously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:47 IST
Gujarat Accelerates Piped Natural Gas Expansion
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In a robust initiative to enhance energy accessibility, Gujarat is on a fast track to provide over 50,000 new Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections within the next 10 days. The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, following directives from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand PNG networks.

Prime Minister Modi recently held a virtual meeting with state chiefs to discuss the supply of critical commodities amidst a challenging global climate. In response, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened a high-level meeting to evaluate the availability of essentials like petrol, diesel, and gas, subsequently aligning with central guidelines prioritizing PNG expansion.

The state, boasting the largest share of PNG connections nationally, is also ensuring a steady supply of fertilizers, crucial for the Kharif season. Authorities are instructed to prevent hoarding and misinformation that might incite public panic, ensuring smooth operations and stability across the supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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