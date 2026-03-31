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Flow Through the Strait: Global Call for Action

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized the increasing flow of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, urging global participation in safeguarding this vital waterway. The call for more international support highlights the strategic significance of the strait in global maritime trade and regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:11 IST
Flow Through the Strait: Global Call for Action
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  • United States

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a noticeable increase in the number of vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz during a briefing on Tuesday.

Hegseth called on countries worldwide to be prepared and actively participate in safeguarding this crucial maritime passage, emphasizing its strategic importance.

The Strait of Hormuz is a significant route for global trade, and heightened vigilance is necessary to ensure its security amid rising tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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