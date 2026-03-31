Flow Through the Strait: Global Call for Action

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a noticeable increase in the number of vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz during a briefing on Tuesday.

Hegseth called on countries worldwide to be prepared and actively participate in safeguarding this crucial maritime passage, emphasizing its strategic importance.

The Strait of Hormuz is a significant route for global trade, and heightened vigilance is necessary to ensure its security amid rising tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)