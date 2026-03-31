India's Semiconductor Boom: A New Era of Self-Reliance

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hailed the opening of a second semiconductor plant in Sanand, Gujarat, as a significant achievement for India, following the facility's inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Describing it as a 'day of pride,' Vaishnaw emphasized India's growing recognition in the global semiconductor arena.

Highlighting the rapid pace of development, the minister indicated that a third plant is expected to be inaugurated by July. By 2026, the cumulative output from four plants is anticipated, underscoring the government's commitment to achieving semiconductor self-reliance under Modi's leadership.

Gujarat Minister Arjun Madhwadia attributed this advancement to Prime Minister Modi's foresight. He confirmed the Sanand plant's production capacity of 300 million chips annually, projecting substantial domestic use and export potential. This initiative forms part of nationwide efforts to position India as a key player in the global semiconductor industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)