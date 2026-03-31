EU's Strategic Energy 'Toolbox' Amid Iran Conflict

The European Union is crafting a strategic 'toolbox' to support member states manage the prolonged disruptions in energy markets caused by the ongoing Iran conflict, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen announced on Tuesday.

According to Commissioner Jorgensen, the 30-day conflict has already inflated the EU's fossil fuel import costs by 14 billion euros, highlighting the severe economic impact. Even with a sudden peace, the damage to energy infrastructure would prevent an immediate return to normality.

The forthcoming EU toolbox will propose measures such as lowering electricity tax rates and grid tariffs. Additionally, the EU is exploring options reminiscent of strategies utilized during the 2022 crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)