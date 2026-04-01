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U.S. Diplomats Advised to Counter Anti-American Propaganda via Social Media

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has advised U.S. diplomats to employ social media platform X and collaborate with military psychological operations units to counter foreign anti-American propaganda. This initiative, highlighted in a recent cable, aims to expose misleading influence operations threatening U.S. national security and American interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 01:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 01:12 IST
U.S. Diplomats Advised to Counter Anti-American Propaganda via Social Media
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In a significant move to counter anti-American narratives, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has instructed U.S. diplomats to strategically use social media platform X. A cable reviewed by Reuters highlights the need for diplomats to collaborate with military psychological operations units, elevating trustworthy information while combating foreign influence threats.

The directive emphasizes partnership with the Pentagon's Psychological Operations, previously known as MISO, which historically focused on battlefield influence efforts. The cable advises using tools like community notes on Elon Musk's platform X to expose disinformation, while referencing past friction between U.S. diplomats and the Pentagon regarding information tactics.

Despite previous controversies, this initiative seeks to leverage social media's power in safeguarding national interests. Although X and its owner, xAI, have faced criticism for disinformation issues, the platform is positioned to play a central role in this diplomatic and defense strategy moving forward.

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