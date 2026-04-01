Left Menu

Canada's Opposition to Israeli Death Penalty Law

Canada has opposed a new Israeli law mandating the death penalty by hanging for Palestinians convicted in military courts of deadly attacks. Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand criticized the law as discriminatory and dehumanizing, adding it to a list of actions that enable illegal settler violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 01-04-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 01:01 IST
Canada's Opposition to Israeli Death Penalty Law
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

On Tuesday, Canada expressed strong opposition to the Israeli parliament's recent decision to enforce death by hanging as the default sentence for Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks in military courts.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand condemned the legislation, labeling it discriminatory and saying it contributes to a pattern of actions that facilitate illegal settler violence while dehumanizing the Palestinian people.

In a statement, Anand made it clear that Canada unequivocally opposes the law's application, marking a significant diplomatic stance against Israel's controversial move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
OpenAI: Powerhouse in the AI Sector Achieves New Financial Heights

OpenAI: Powerhouse in the AI Sector Achieves New Financial Heights

 Global
2
Explosive Dilemma in Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers Under Fire

Explosive Dilemma in Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers Under Fire

 Global
3
Pope Leo XIV Calls for Peace Amidst US-Israel War on Iran

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Peace Amidst US-Israel War on Iran

 Global
4
American Journalist's Abduction Sparks International Effort

American Journalist's Abduction Sparks International Effort

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026