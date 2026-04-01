Canada's Opposition to Israeli Death Penalty Law
Canada has opposed a new Israeli law mandating the death penalty by hanging for Palestinians convicted in military courts of deadly attacks. Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand criticized the law as discriminatory and dehumanizing, adding it to a list of actions that enable illegal settler violence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 01-04-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 01:01 IST
- Country:
- Canada
On Tuesday, Canada expressed strong opposition to the Israeli parliament's recent decision to enforce death by hanging as the default sentence for Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks in military courts.
Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand condemned the legislation, labeling it discriminatory and saying it contributes to a pattern of actions that facilitate illegal settler violence while dehumanizing the Palestinian people.
In a statement, Anand made it clear that Canada unequivocally opposes the law's application, marking a significant diplomatic stance against Israel's controversial move.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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