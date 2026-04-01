Canada's Opposition to Israeli Death Penalty Law

On Tuesday, Canada expressed strong opposition to the Israeli parliament's recent decision to enforce death by hanging as the default sentence for Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks in military courts.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand condemned the legislation, labeling it discriminatory and saying it contributes to a pattern of actions that facilitate illegal settler violence while dehumanizing the Palestinian people.

In a statement, Anand made it clear that Canada unequivocally opposes the law's application, marking a significant diplomatic stance against Israel's controversial move.

(With inputs from agencies.)