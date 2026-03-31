European Stocks Suffer Sharp Decline Amid Middle East Conflict

European stocks experienced their sharpest monthly decline in almost four years, highlighting how Middle East conflicts have destabilized regional markets. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 8% in March, breaking an eight-month streak of gains.

The index's performance for the first quarter of 2026 reflected a 1.5% decrease, marking its first quarterly drop in five quarters. This downturn comes amid the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, which has disrupted crucial shipping routes and fueled a spike in crude prices, increasing inflation fears in energy-dependent Europe.

While all major regional exchanges posted gains on the day, the lingering uncertainty saw significant monthly losses. The eurozone's annual inflation rate climbed to 2.5% in March, spurred by rising fuel prices and ongoing supply chain disruptions. Analyst expectations suggest any recovery is contingent on a potential ceasefire in the Middle East.