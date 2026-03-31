Left Menu

Foreign Journalist Abducted in Baghdad: Arrest Made Amid Ongoing Rescue Efforts

A foreign female journalist was kidnapped in Baghdad, Iraq, on Tuesday. The Iraqi interior ministry reported the incident without disclosing her nationality. One suspect has been apprehended, and efforts to secure the journalist's release are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:32 IST
Foreign Journalist Abducted in Baghdad: Arrest Made Amid Ongoing Rescue Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A foreign female journalist has been abducted in Baghdad, Iraq, according to the Iraqi interior ministry. The identity or nationality of the journalist has not been disclosed by the authorities.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the abduction as confirmed by the ministry's statement. Specific details of the suspect have not been released.

Efforts by the Iraqi authorities continue as they work to secure the journalist's safe release. This incident highlights the ongoing risks faced by journalists working in volatile regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tajikistan Triumphs in U23 Tri-Nation Showdown

Tajikistan Triumphs in U23 Tri-Nation Showdown

 India
2
Judge Reverses Trump's Immigration Policy

Judge Reverses Trump's Immigration Policy

 Global
3
Uttar Pradesh 2047: A Vision for Comprehensive Transformation

Uttar Pradesh 2047: A Vision for Comprehensive Transformation

 India
4
Qatar Calls for Diplomatic Solutions Amid Gulf Escalations

Qatar Calls for Diplomatic Solutions Amid Gulf Escalations

 Qatar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026