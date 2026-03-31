Foreign Journalist Abducted in Baghdad: Arrest Made Amid Ongoing Rescue Efforts

A foreign female journalist has been abducted in Baghdad, Iraq, according to the Iraqi interior ministry. The identity or nationality of the journalist has not been disclosed by the authorities.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the abduction as confirmed by the ministry's statement. Specific details of the suspect have not been released.

Efforts by the Iraqi authorities continue as they work to secure the journalist's safe release. This incident highlights the ongoing risks faced by journalists working in volatile regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)