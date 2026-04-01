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Marco Rubio Sees End in Sight for Iran Conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced optimism regarding the resolution of the ongoing Iran war, now in its fifth week. While reiterating timelines remain uncertain, Rubio assured viewers on Fox News' 'Hannity' show that the conclusion of hostilities is approaching, even if not imminently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2026 06:44 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 06:44 IST
Marco Rubio Sees End in Sight for Iran Conflict
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed hope that the ongoing Iran conflict is nearing its resolution. In an appearance on Fox News Channel's 'Hannity,' he conveyed that the end is in sight, although he stressed that it won't be immediate, but progress is being made.

The conflict, now entering its fifth week, has seen various developments but Rubio's remarks suggest a potential de-escalation is on the horizon. He did not provide specific details on when or how peace might be achieved.

Although the exact timeline remains undefined, Rubio's comments were a forward-looking statement, aiming to reassure the public that diplomatic efforts are paving the way toward concluding the war with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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