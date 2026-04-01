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CFTC Intensifies Focus on Insider Trading and Market Manipulation

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is enhancing its focus on insider trading in prediction markets and manipulation in energy markets. New enforcement director David Miller emphasized prioritizing market abuse prevention, while advocating for increased cooperation from companies during investigations to reduce penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 06:47 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 06:47 IST
CFTC Intensifies Focus on Insider Trading and Market Manipulation
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The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is sharpening its focus on insider trading in prediction markets and manipulation within energy markets, according to its new enforcement director, David Miller. Announced at New York University Law School, these enforcement efforts align with the agency's drive to curb market misconduct.

Prediction markets, allowing traders to speculate on event outcomes, have faced increasing controversy and regulatory scrutiny, especially following profitable trades aligned with U.S. President Donald Trump's policy announcements. Miller emphasized that these event contracts should be viewed as swaps rather than gambling contracts, arguing that insider trading laws apply.

Additionally, Miller highlighted concerns about manipulation in energy markets, which can significantly impact consumer fuel prices, citing an instance involving hefty trades before a major geopolitical announcement as an example of the agency's attention to such issues. Furthermore, Miller noted the CFTC's shift from 'regulation by enforcement' to encouraging robust cooperation from companies, offering reduced penalties for those that fully collaborate during investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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